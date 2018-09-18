DOJ Doubtful Cyber Standard Org Exempt From Antitrust Suit

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice thinks it would be premature to throw out a software lab's antitrust claims against a cybersecurity standards-setting organization, as the agency told a California federal court Wednesday that an exemption the organization is claiming may not apply. The Anti-Malware Testing Standards Organization is gunning to shake NSS Labs' allegations that the organization and cybersecurity firms it represents conspired to boycott the lab because its testing might reveal serious flaws in the firms' products. The organization contends it is exempt from a chunk of NSS' claims because it is a standard development body — as laid out...

