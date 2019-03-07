Oakland Escapes Bid To Ax Hotel Worker Wage Law

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has approved Oakland's bid to toss a suit brought by a trade group to stop the city's enforcement of new wage-and-benefit and room-cleaning requirements in hotels, finding that neither federal nor state standards preempt the new laws. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick on Wednesday denied the California Hotel & Lodging Association's motion for summary judgment and granted motions by the city of Oakland and union Unite Here Local 2850 to dismiss the suit. The association had wanted to enjoin the city's enforcement of new laws in the Oakland municipal code passed by voters in November that set...

