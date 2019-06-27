NJ Anti-Bias Law Applies To Workers From Outside State

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 4:36 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's Law Against Discrimination may cover employees who live or work outside of the Garden State, a state appeals court said Thursday in a published opinion reviving a former Illinois executive's claims against a New Jersey-based animal nutrition company over him being denied a promotion and ultimately fired. Even though the statute's preamble refers to protecting New Jersey "inhabitants," the three-judge panel said the "broad and strong language" within the LAD demonstrates that the law can extend to out-of-state plaintiffs under certain circumstances. "As we have noted, the word 'inhabitant' does not appear at all in the operative provisions of...

