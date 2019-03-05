Ex-USC Coach And Accountant Plead Guilty In 'Varsity Blues'

Law360, Boston (June 27, 2019, 2:39 PM EDT) -- The former head women's soccer coach at the University of Southern California and an accountant both pled guilty in Boston federal court Thursday to conspiring with William "Rick" Singer in the so-called Varsity Blues bribery scheme to secure college admissions spots for the children of wealthy parents. Ali Khosroshahin, who led the USC women's soccer program from 2007 to 2013, admitted to helping five students gain entrance to the school based on fraudulent athletic credentials while he coached there. Later, after he left USC, Khosroshahin connected Singer with three coaches, including at Yale University and Georgetown University, to execute the same...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS