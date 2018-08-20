FERC's Approval Of $7B Pipeline Was Sound, DC Circ. Hears

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Developers of the $7 billion Atlantic Coast gas pipeline told the D.C. Circuit Wednesday that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's approval of the controversial project was by the book and challenges raised by environmental groups and others are meritless. Among the criticisms lobbed by conservation and landowner groups over FERC's October 2017 approval of the 600-mile Atlantic Coast pipeline running through West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina are the claims that FERC failed to show the project was publicly needed — as required by the Natural Gas Act — and failed to take a "hard look" at its environmental impacts, as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS