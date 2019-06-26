NJ Construction Co. Pocketed 401(k) Dollars, Ex-Workers Say

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey-based construction company and three executives illegally used employees' 401(k) contributions to line their own pockets and shuttered an entire division to cover their tracks, 14 former employees alleged in federal court Wednesday. According to the suit, Kline Construction Co. executives told employees of its gas division that they would be setting up 401(k) accounts and making related payroll deductions when in fact they were pocketing those deductions and for almost half of the 14 employees had failed to even set up accounts. The workers, the suit states, are members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers,...

