Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Au Pair Agency Not Covered In Wage Suit, 11th Circ. Affirms

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday affirmed that Berkley Assurance Co. doesn’t have to defend or indemnify an au pair placement agency accused of conspiring to set low pay rates, agreeing with a lower court that an exclusion applies because the agency knew of the underlying class action prior to obtaining coverage.

A three-judge panel of the appellate court upheld U.S. District Judge William F. Jung’s September decision granting summary judgment to Berkley in its coverage dispute with Expert Group International Inc., which does business as Expert Au Pair.

The district judge based his decision on the “prior knowledge” exclusion in Expert’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Florida Middle

Nature of Suit

Insurance

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

December 21, 2016

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 11th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4110 Insurance

Date Filed

October 24, 2018

Law Firms

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®