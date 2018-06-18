Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Amazon Drivers Get Conditional Cert. In FLSA Suit

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday conditionally certified a class of local Amazon delivery drivers in a collective action accusing the e-commerce titan of shorting them on pay, but she denied the drivers' bid to represent a nationwide class.

U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell cleared a path for plaintiffs Gregory Gibbs and Tatonya Huggins to notify a subclass of drivers who worked at a Fort Myers facility handling deliveries for Amazon about a chance to opt into a collective action accusing the company of Fair Labor Standards Act violations.

However, the judge denied their request to represent a broader nationwide...

