High Court Wants To Hear More In Okla. Tribal Murder Case

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 12:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court did not release an opinion Thursday on Oklahoma’s challenge to a decision throwing out a Muscogee (Creek) Nation member's state court death sentence for a murder on the tribe’s reservation, instead putting the case back on its calendar for oral argument next term. Oklahoma is seeking to overturn an August 2017 Tenth Circuit decision that the Creek tribe’s reservation boundaries had never been reduced or eliminated, and therefore the tribe and the federal government, rather than the state, had the authority to prosecute Patrick Dwayne Murphy for the 1999 murder of another Creek member at a site within...

