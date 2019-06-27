Investors Fight Del. Toss Of Google Exec Misconduct Suit

Law360, Wilmington (June 27, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for Google's parent company urged a Delaware vice chancellor early Thursday to dismiss or stay a Chancery Court suit seeking damages on the company's behalf for alleged workplace harassment, online user privacy breakdowns and other failings by officers and directors, pointing to 10 suits filed earlier in California making the same claims. But attorneys for Irving Firemen's Relief and Retirement Fund told Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III that Delaware has a unique corporation law interest in the Alphabet Inc. derivative case, and is still likely to get past the dismissal stage on the substance of the case months ahead of those now-consolidated actions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS