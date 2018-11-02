Synchrony Financial Tries To Duck Suit Over Walmart Fallout

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Retail credit card provider Synchrony Financial urged a Connecticut federal court to toss a proposed class action questioning the company's underwriting practices that led to the end of Synchrony's 20-year relationship with Walmart, arguing that its investors were "fictionalizing" instances of securities fraud. Synchrony claimed in its dismissal bid Wednesday that the shareholders, who filed suit one day after Walmart, its biggest client, sued Synchrony for breach of contract, made no convincing arguments that the company had misled its investors. "Anchored in Walmart's unexpected non-renewal of its partnership agreement — which the Second Circuit has twice held is not a valid...

