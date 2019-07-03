Revolving-Door Roundup: Paul Weiss, Cooley, WilmerHale

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The closure of special counsel Robert Mueller's office saw two alumni land BigLaw jobs in June, as did a handful of other experienced prosecutors who decided to make the switch to the private sector. Jeannie Rhee Jeannie Rhee Jeannie Rhee, a veteran of both the public and private sector who most recently helped Mueller investigate and charge Russian nationals over election interference and prosecute several associates of President Donald Trump, recently put out a shingle at Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP. Before the investigation began, Rhee, like Mueller, had worked at WilmerHale. Rhee practiced there for nearly a decade,...

