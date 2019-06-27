Rubio Patent Suit Ban Bill A 'Catastrophe,' Huawei Says

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT) -- It would be a "catastrophe for global innovation" should a measure to block Huawei from defending its intellectual property in U.S. courts succeed, the Chinese tech giant's chief legal officer said Thursday. The comments, made during a press conference at the company's headquarters in Shenzhen, China, were the latest contribution to the mounting tension between Huawei and the U.S. government. "With regard to what some U.S. politicians have proposed, that Huawei should be banned from exercising our intellectual property rights, I think it is a very dangerous signal," Huawei Chief Legal Officer Song Liuping said. "If such a legislative proposal were...

