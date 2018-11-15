7th Circ. Lets Insurer Off Hook In $1.3M Building Defect Fight

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Essex Insurance Co. does not have to cover a $1.3 million default judgment an Illinois judge entered against an engineering consulting firm in a lawsuit filed 10 years before it insured the firm, the Seventh Circuit said Thursday. A three-judge panel said Essex cannot be generally estopped from asserting its rights against covering the judgment because both the insurance company and Blue Moon Lofts Condominium Association, which is pursuing indemnification on behalf of The Structural Shop, agree that the claim giving rise to the judgment was filed in 2002. Essex's insurance policy with TSS didn't begin until May 2012, according to...

