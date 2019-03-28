Boeing Ordered To Produce Ethiopian Crash Docs

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday said discovery will go forward in litigation brought by families of the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crash involving a Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, according to an attorney for the families. Robert Clifford of Clifford Law Offices PC said that, in a hearing, U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso ordered Boeing to turn over documents relevant to understanding the cause of the March crash that killed 157 people. According to Clifford, Boeing had wanted to put discovery aside for now and mediate the cases, which is what families of the Lion Air...

