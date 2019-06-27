UTA Joins Fight Over Writer's Guild Boycott With New Suit

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- United Talent Agency Inc. sued the Writers Guild of America in California federal court Thursday, becoming the second Hollywood talent shop to accuse the guild of breaking antitrust laws by orchestrating a boycott against payments that agents collect from pairing writers with studios. UTA said the boycott of so-called packaging fees, which give agencies a share of a show's budget or revenue rather than a writer's fee, "radically upended over 40 years of settled, mutually-beneficial business relationships between Hollywood writers and the talent agencies that represent them." WGA President David Goodman described the boycott as a "power grab" meant to "divide...

