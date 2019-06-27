2 NY Carpenters Union Officers Charged Over Bribery Scheme

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Two local chapter officers of a construction workers' union accepted tens of thousands of dollars in cash bribes in return for securing admission for hundreds of prospective union members, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday in New York federal court. Salvatore Tagliaferro and John DeFalco of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America were arrested on Thursday on charges of fraud, conversion of union assets and conspiracy. DeFalco was also charged with witness tampering and obstruction of justice for allegedly attempting to interfere with the government's investigation, according to the indictment. Tagliaferro of Staten Island is the president of...

