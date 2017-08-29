VW Says Investors' Antitrust Claims In NY Are Also Doomed

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen and some of its board members told a New York federal judge that a pair of investors cannot base their stock-drop suit on unproven allegations that the German automaker colluded with Daimler and BMW, saying that another court recently dismissed those claims. Lawyers for Volkswagen AG filed a letter with U.S. District Judge Dora L. Irizarry on Wednesday seeking to use in their favor the recent dismissal of similar antitrust claims in California multidistrict litigation accusing five German auto giants of running a decadeslong "whole car" conspiracy covering costs, suppliers and emissions equipment, and limiting development of car technology....

