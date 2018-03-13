Ex-Equifax Exec Gets 4 Months For Trading On Data Breach

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A former Equifax executive was sentenced to four months in prison Thursday for cashing in stock options as he helped the company deal with a massive breach of consumers’ personal information in 2017. At the end of a three-hour hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Amy Totenberg sentenced former Equifax Chief Information Officer Jun Ying to four months in prison followed by a year of supervised release. He was also ordered to forfeit more than $117,000 and pay a $55,000 fine. The former executive also settled a parallel civil case with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, agreeing to pay...

