Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Ex-Equifax Exec Gets 4 Months For Trading On Data Breach

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A former Equifax executive was sentenced to four months in prison Thursday for cashing in stock options as he helped the company deal with a massive breach of consumers’ personal information in 2017.

At the end of a three-hour hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Amy Totenberg sentenced former Equifax Chief Information Officer Jun Ying to four months in prison followed by a year of supervised release. He was also ordered to forfeit more than $117,000 and pay a $55,000 fine.

The former executive also settled a parallel civil case with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, agreeing to pay...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Georgia Northern

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

March 14, 2018

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Georgia Northern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

March 13, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®