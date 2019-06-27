NYC Cop Union Sues City To Keep Control Of Health Benefits

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The union for New York City police officers is hoping to get a state judge's help stopping the city from changing cops' health benefits. The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York Inc. asked a New York county court Wednesday to issue a preliminary injunction preventing the city from automatically enrolling cops in a health insurance policy of the city's choosing. Currently, as per a collective bargaining agreement, cops can choose their own policies, according to the union, which filed a 15-page petition for a preliminary injunction. The union issued a grievance against the city on Tuesday, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS