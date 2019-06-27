Ex-J&J Doc Tells Okla. Judge Its Opioids Had Low Abuse Rate

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 10:43 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson began its defense Thursday in Oklahoma’s trailblazing trial seeking to hold it liable for the opioid crisis, calling a former medical director at its subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals to testify that a host of data showed its painkillers were abused at a lower rate than other opioids. During the fifth week of the bench trial in Norman, Oklahoma, J&J and Janssen presented their first witness, the former head of Janssen’s medical affairs "pain group" that managed the company's already-approved drugs, to Judge Thad Balkman. Dr. Brian Moskovitz, who retired in 2011, said he was first hired by the company for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS