Platinum CIO Says No Evidence Of Misdeeds In 'Bogus' Case

Law360, New York (June 27, 2019, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Former Platinum Partners co-chief investment officer David Levy's attorney told a New York federal jury on Thursday in the securities fraud trial of the hedge fund manager's top executives that prosecutors' case is "bogus and flawed to the core," citing a lack of evidence that Levy engaged in any wrongdoing. Michael Sommer of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC began his closing arguments in U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan's Brooklyn courtroom, saying prosecutors have failed to show that Levy ever deceived or lied to investors in Platinum's signature fund, Platinum Partners Value Arbitrage Fund. "The evidence related to David in this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS