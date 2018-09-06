Atty Referral Co. Owner Cops To Bribing Police For Leads

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The owner of an attorney referral service who was accused of bribing two Chicago police officers to tip him off with nonpublic information about car crashes has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors filed in Illinois federal court. Richard Burton, owner of National Attorney Referral Service based in Bloomington, Illinois, agreed to enter a voluntary plea of guilty to one count of conspiracy to use a facility of interstate commerce in aid of bribery. Burton was indicted in September on federal bribery charges alongside two officers accused of taking bribes. He was charged with conspiracy to commit bribery for allegedly...

