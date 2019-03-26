Justices Urged To Pass On SD Tribes' Child Welfare Claims

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A South Dakota prosecutor has asked the U.S. Supreme Court not to hear two tribes' challenge of state temporary custody proceedings involving Native American children, saying an Eighth Circuit ruling does not create a split with other appellate courts. Mark Vargo, the Pennington County state's attorney, told the justices Thursday that the petition for certiorari from the Oglala Sioux Tribe and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe should be denied. The tribes want the high court to revive their challenge to state policies, implemented by Pennington County officials and others, that they allege violate the Indian Child Welfare Act and the due process rights of...

