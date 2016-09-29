Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Attys Seek $68M Award In Wells Fargo Fake Account Suit

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Lieff Cabraser and Saxena White attorneys representing Wells Fargo investors in their derivative suit over fake accounts asked a California federal court Thursday for a $68 million cut of the $240 million settlement they negotiated to resolve the claims.

The deal, which received the initial go-ahead in May, was pitched as the largest-ever insurer-funded cash settlement of a derivative action and will settle allegations that former Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf and 19 other executives were at fault for the millions of unauthorized customer accounts created by employees to help meet aggressive sales goals in a scandal that came to light...

Case Information

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Date Filed

September 29, 2016

