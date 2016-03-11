XPO To Pay $16.5M To End Driver Misclassification Suit

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge gave the green light Thursday to a $16.5 million deal to settle a suit alleging shipping giant XPO Logistics misclassified delivery drivers as independent contractors to deny them wages and breaks. Each of the roughly 850 drivers who worked for XPO under a delivery services agreement since 2012 will get $70 for each day they worked while their attorneys will scoop up $4.1 million in fees, according to the preliminary approval of the settlement that U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick signed Thursday. The settlement, which includes a collective action opt-in class for Fair Labor Standards Act...

