4 Firms Build $6.1B Deal For Legoland Operator Merlin

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT) -- A group including the family owners of popular Danish building blocks Lego, Blackstone Group and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board on Friday agreed to buy Britain-based Merlin Entertainments PLC for roughly £4.77 billion ($6.1 billion), in a deal guided by four law firms. Under the terms of the transaction, Merlin, which operates places such as Madame Tussauds wax museums and Legoland theme parks around the world, will be purchased for 455 pence per share in cash, according to a statement. The consortium of buyers includes Kirkbi Invest A/S, which is the investment fund for the family that owns Lego, along...

