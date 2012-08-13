Reed Smith Atty's Widow Wants $3M Jury Verdict Restored

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The widow of a Reed Smith LLP partner who killed himself while taking a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's antidepressant Paxil cited a May U.S. Supreme Court ruling in asking an Illinois federal court to reverse the Seventh Circuit's toss of her $3 million jury verdict. Wendy Dolin — whose husband, Reed Smith partner Stewart Dolin, jumped in front of a Chicago subway train in 2010 — said Thursday that the Supreme Court's decision in Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. v. Albrecht confirms that the lower court's original ruling correctly concluded that her claims that GSK failed to warn of the drug's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS