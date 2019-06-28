M&A Checklists Should Include State-Level Antitrust Review

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 11:28 AM EDT) -- Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser made an announcement that should reverberate from his office in the Mile High City to the offices of every M&A attorney in the country: State attorneys general can and will use their own state antitrust laws to block the anti-competitive effects of even a nationwide merger when local-market effects warrant action. On June 19, 2019, Weiser announced that the state of Colorado brought and settled an antitrust challenge to the acquisition by UnitedHealth Group Inc. of DaVita Inc.’s Medical Group division, a transaction valued at $4.3 billion dollars in which UnitedHealth Group would acquire DaVita Medical...

