National Fuel Wants Pipeline Appeal Sent to DC Circ.

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Two National Fuel Gas Co. subsidiaries urged the Second Circuit on Thursday to transfer to the D.C. Circuit a dispute over a ruling that found New York state environmental regulators waived their authority to deny a Clean Water Act permit for a $455 million natural gas pipeline project. Intervenors National Fuel Gas Supply Corp. and Empire Pipeline Inc. told the Second Circuit in their brief that a key point in the dispute before the court is substantially similar to and could be affected by a pipeline appeal pending before the appeals court in Washington. In the Second Circuit appeal, the New...

