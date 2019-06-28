Texas Justices To Review Atty's Push Poll Sanction

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Texas on Friday granted attorney and crisis PR specialist Bill Brewer a chance to overturn a sanction order he faces after a judge found he tried to taint a jury pool and court officials via a "push poll" in the run-up to a trial over a deadly gas explosion. The state's high court granted review of the case in a one-line docket order, and set oral arguments for Oct. 10. The matter concerns Brewer's conduct ahead of a trial over a 2012 gas explosion that killed a Lubbock resident visiting a friend's home. The disaster was publicized...

