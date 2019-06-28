Altice Still Faces Contract Claims Over Cablevision Firings

Law360, Wilmington (June 28, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Chancery Court judge declined to dismiss breach of contract claims against the buyer of Cablevision Systems Corp. over staffing cuts at news stations it acquired, saying terms of the merger agreement regarding the operation of those stations needed discovery to be determined. In an opinion from Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III, the court ruled that the $17.7 billion merger agreement by which Altice USA Inc. purchased Cablevision contained a provision requiring Altice to continue operating the New York City area's News 12 networks according to their existing business plans, including barring any reductions to the networks' staff. Separate provisions, however,...

