Texas Justices To Weigh Tax Deductions On Machine Rentals

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to consider if a heavy equipment leasing company can claim a state franchise tax deduction for delivery and pickup costs incurred to rent machinery to its customers. The justices will consider whether a state appeals court was correct in ruling that Sunstate Equipment Co. LLC could not include the costs of delivering and picking up its machinery from job sites in state cost of goods sold deductions it claimed for tax years 2008 and 2009. More than $140,000 in taxes, interest and penalties are currently in dispute for those years. In agreeing to take the...

