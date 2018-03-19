Weinstein Co. Conversion Fight Delayed For Deal Negotiations

Law360, Wilmington (June 28, 2019, 3:19 PM EDT) -- The Weinstein Co. asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to postpone a hearing on its motion to convert its Chapter 11 case to a Chapter 7 liquidation Friday, saying progress had been made in settlement negotiations with interested parties and a few more days of talks would likely resolve the issue. During a brief appearance in Wilmington, debtor attorney Paul N. Heath of Richards Layton & Finger PA said talks on a global settlement with unsecured creditors, the New York state attorney general's office and a group of women with claims against The Weinstein Co. arising from sexual misconduct allegations against former...

