Texas Justices To Review Contractor Immunity In Lottery Suits

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court has agreed to hear two $500 million fraud lawsuits involving allegedly misleading lottery scratch-off games and to resolve a split among the state's intermediate appellate courts over what extent governmental immunity can extend to a government contractor. The justices on Friday granted review in two lawsuits brought by scratch-off players against Gtech Corp., the U.S. subsidiary of an Italian gaming company that has an exclusive contract to operate the Texas Lottery through 2020. More than 1,200 Texans who purchased the Gtech-created and Texas Lottery Commission-approved Fun 5's $5 scratch-off ticket brought or signed on to lawsuits seeking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS