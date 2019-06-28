Trump Admin Rift Over 5G Policy Leaves Airwaves In Limbo

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Factions within the Trump administration have exposed an unprecedented public rift over how the government can best repurpose the airwaves for the next generation of mobile technology, deepening an old split that threatens to erode the U.S.' leadership position in technology policy and raise prices on new wireless equipment. While the administration has maintained publicly that reorganizing exclusive spectrum blocks to accommodate new private-sector technologies is paramount, internal disputes between the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Federal Communications Commission over how far to go in doing so have spilled over into public awareness. Indeed, David Redl, head of the Commerce...

