Italy Can't Dodge Claim Over Offshore Oil Project

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Italy has come up short in its bid for an international tribunal to nix arbitration initiated by Rockhopper Exploration PLC related to an offshore oil project, the British oil and gas company confirmed Thursday. Rockhopper said that an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal rejected Italy's jurisdictional objections in a decision issued on June 26. The company said that it has "strong prospects of recovering very significant monetary damages" in the claim, which was initiated in 2017 after Italy denied the company a production concession for the Ombrina Mare field in the Adriatic Sea. "This decision represents an important...

