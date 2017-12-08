Opioid MDL Litigants Seek Triumphs Before Bellwether Trial

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 9:02 PM EDT) -- As a bellwether trial nears in multidistrict opioid litigation, drug companies and Ohio local governments are seeking victories on crucial legal questions over liability for a deadly addiction epidemic and a proposed multibillion-dollar remedy. In a flurry of motions Friday, the companies and governments looked to notch key wins prior to the MDL's first trial, which is set for Oct. 21. The companies — opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies — will square off against the Ohio counties of Summit and Cuyahoga. The counties, which filed two of the nearly 2,000 suits in the MDL, are seeking "billions of dollars in damages...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS