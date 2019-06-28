Texas Justices To Hear Evidence Destruction Immunity Case

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Texas on Friday agreed to consider whether an appeals court improperly accepted a Texas law firm's attorney-client immunity defense to dismiss accusations by a widow that the firm had destroyed key evidence in a wrongful death suit against a trailer manufacturer. Cheryln Bethel, whose husband Ron was killed when a trailer he was towing malfunctioned and crashed, told the state's high court that Quilling Selander Lownds Winslett & Moser PC's affirmative defense was heard prematurely. She wants a chance to pursue her claims that the firm and its lawyer James Moody III, representing the manufacturer, destroyed the...

