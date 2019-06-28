In Broadcom Test, EU Tries To Resurrect ‘Interim Measures’

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- European Union antitrust officials are trying for the first time in nearly two decades to temporarily halt potentially anti-competitive behavior before finishing a formal investigation, in what experts say is likely a test case aimed at responding to criticism that competition enforcement has gotten too slow. The European Commission is seeking those interim measures as it probes Broadcom Inc. for potentially anti-competitive practices imposed on customers buying chips for modems and television set-top boxes. The EC wants Broadcom barred from using exclusivity rebates and other restrictive sales practices during the probe announced June 26, instead of waiting until after the investigation concludes....

