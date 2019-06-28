Radio Giant IHeartMedia Drops IPO For Direct Listing

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Radio station owner iHeartMedia Inc., which exited bankruptcy in January, on Friday withdrew plans for an initial public offering and said it will go public instead through a direct listing on the Nasdaq exchange. San Antonio-based iHeartMedia, whose shares now trade over the counter, said Nasdaq has approved listing the company’s Class A shares under the symbol IHRT. The listing is scheduled to occur on Thursday, July 18, iHeartMedia said, and company expects to meet with investors before its listing during the week of July 15. Kirkland & Ellis LLP, which was iHeartMedia’s IPO counsel, is advising the company on its direct...

