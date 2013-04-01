Dignity Health To Pay $100M To Settle ERISA Church Plan Suit

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Dignity Health has agreed to pay at least $100 million to settle a proposed class action accusing it of using a religious Employee Retirement Income Security Act exemption to which it wasn't entitled to justify underfunding its pension plan by $1.8 billion. A group of participants in the hospital system's pension plan asked a California federal judge Thursday to approve the settlement agreement, which would require Dignity Health to pay its plan $50 million in 2020 and at least $50 million in 2021. The San Francisco-based Dignity Health, which runs hospitals in three states, also committed to funding the plan until...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS