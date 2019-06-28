Illinois Gov. Signs Bill Legalizing Sports Betting

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Illinois has become the 15th state to legalize sports betting after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a major statewide gambling expansion into law on Friday. Initially a separate bill that was rolled into a $45 billion capital plan, S.B. 690 will tax and regulate sports betting, bring a casino to Chicago and authorize both retail and online sports betting, which supporters expect will bring in $58 to $102 million annually as the state looks to pay for roads, bridges and other projects, including investments in higher education institutions and early childhood centers. “With this historic $45 billion capital plan, we're fixing...

