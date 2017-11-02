9th Circ. Finds AT&T Customer Arbitration Agreement Void

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 8:51 PM EDT) -- AT&T’s arbitration agreement with a customer is void, a panel of Ninth Circuit judges ruled Friday, upholding a lower-court order that threw away the tribunal award in a decade-old class action alleging that the telecommunications giant misled consumers before pummeling them with exorbitant overseas roaming fees. “We respectfully disagree with the court’s decision, which we believe is inconsistent with the arbitration provision agreed upon by the parties, the Federal Arbitration Act, and United States Supreme Court precedent,” AT&T spokesperson Jim Kimberly told Law360 on Friday. "We’re considering our options." Contrary to AT&T’s assertions, the Ninth Circuit panel wrote, there are no...

