NY Judges Can't Duck Obese Jurist's Bias Claims

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court on Friday denied a bid by two state judges to toss a suit claiming they violated federal disability regulations by discriminating against a local judge who is obese, has several ailments and was suspended after she defecated in an empty courtroom. Judge Elizabeth Shollenberger submitted sufficient evidence that Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks and Chief Judge Janet DiFiore in their official capacities violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to correct the alleged violations, according to U.S. District Judge's Vincent L. Briccetti’s denial of the state judges’ motion to dismiss the Southern District of New...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS