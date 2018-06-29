Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

VW Can't Sink Class Claims In Age Bias Battle

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge has refused to put the brakes on class and collective claims from employees who accuse Volkswagen AG of pushing out older workers at its Chattanooga plant, saying the allegations are plausible enough to stay in court.

U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough on Friday denied the carmaker's bid to knock out class and collective action claims in Volkswagen worker Jonathan Manlove's suit alleging that Volkswagen's so-called Pact for the Future laid out a policy favoring younger workers that violates the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act and the Tennessee Human Rights Act.

"One could plausibly infer from these...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Tennessee Eastern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

June 29, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®