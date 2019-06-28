Fashion Nova Advertised With 'Spam' Texts, TCPA Suit Says

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Clothing brand Fashion Nova was hit Friday with a proposed class action in Florida federal court claiming it has been violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by sending spam text messages to market itself. South Florida resident Jackson Sainvil claims California-based Fashion Nova Inc. used an automated system to send unsolicited text messages to his cellphone advertising its clothing and sales without obtaining his prior express written consent as required by the TCPA. The suit seeks an injunction and an award of actual damages and trebled statutory damages of up to $1,500 per violation, based on the claim that Fashion Nova...

