Kellogg's Fights Sanctions In False Ad Sugar Row

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A California federal court should reject a sanctions bid by a class of Golden State consumers who claim Kellogg's falsely advertises several of its cereals as healthy, as the court did not bar the arguments the company made in a summary judgment bid, Kellogg's has argued. While the Northern District of California previously struck a defense entered by Kellogg Co. that suggested the consumers’ claims are preempted by a federal regulation that outlines what is and is not permitted on food labels, the court did not specify that the company could not raise the defense again as part of a summary...

