1st Circ. Affirms Dismissal Of Investor's Biogen Suit

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Thursday affirmed the dismissal of an investor lawsuit alleging biopharmaceutical company Biogen Inc. downplayed the impact a patient death had on sales, saying the supposedly misleading statements weren't made with intent or knowledge of wrongdoing. A three-judge panel said two European investment companies failed to demonstrate that six alleged misrepresentations and omissions a lower court deemed actionable constituted intentional wrongdoing. The investors argued individual employees and the company itself had made misleading statements with intent, but the panel rejected both lines of arguments. The investors said, for example, a medical director in Atlanta warned Biogen's senior sales...

