Ex-Microsoft Exec. Gets 28 Mos. For Super Bowl Ticket Scam

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A former Microsoft marketing director received a prison sentence of 28 months on Friday in Seattle federal court for embezzling more than $1 million by selling Super Bowl tickets under the table and falsifying invoices with vendors, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release. Trung Tran, also known as Jeff Tran, was indicted in October and pled guilty in January to one out of five counts of wire fraud stemming from the scheme, admitting to abusing his position as director of sports marketing and alliances at the tech company. According to federal prosecutors, Tran, who oversaw Microsoft's relationship with the National...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS